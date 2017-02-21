HSBC profits slump 82% on string of ‘unexpected’ events

Banking giant HSBC has unveiled an 82 per cent slide in profits following a year of “unexpected economic and political events”.

Europe’s largest lender said that net profits for 2016 slipped to £2 billion, down from £10.8bn the year before.

Annual revenue fell 18.5 per cent to £38.6 billion, while in the most recent quarter its net loss widened to £3.5bn, from £1bn the previous year.

HSBC’s Scots-born chairman, Douglas Flint, said: “2016 will be long remembered for its significant and largely unexpected economic and political events.

“These foreshadowed changes to the established geopolitical and economic relationships that have defined interactions within developed economies and between them and the rest of the world.

“The uncertainties created by such changes temporarily influenced investment activity and contributed to volatile financial market conditions. Against this background, HSBC’s performance in 2016 was broadly satisfactory.”

Flint said that the company’s growth was threatened by Brexit negotiations, as well as Donald Trump’s US presidency.

He added: “We highlight the threat of populism impacting policy choices in upcoming European elections, possible protectionist measures from the new US administration impacting global trade, uncertainties facing the UK and the EU as they enter Brexit negotiations, and the impact of a stronger dollar on emerging economies with high debt levels.”

Flint also reiterated that 1,000 jobs may have to move from London to Paris over the next two years, depending on the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

