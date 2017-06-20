HSBC plans to create 500 jobs in Scottish expansion

Banking giant HSBC today unveiled plans to create 500 jobs amid a “significant expansion” of its operations in Scotland.

The move by the bank, which said it marked its third expansion programme in the past three years, will take its headcount north of the Border to 4,500.

'Scotland has the talent we need,' said HSBC's Scottish chief, Alison McGregor. Picture: Iain McLean

HSBC’s recruitment drive will add roles at its global risk function, established in Edinburgh in 2015, and will also expand its “centre of excellence” for customer contact in Hamilton. A range of other business functions across Scotland are included in its plans.

• READ MORE: HSBC may move fewer jobs to Europe if PM softens Brexit

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who visited the lender’s global risk operations in Edinburgh, said: “HSBC’s expansion with the creation of 500 new jobs across Scotland is fantastic news for the economy. This is testament to our skills and expertise and builds on HSBC’s significant business presence here.

“Scotland remains open for business and this announcement further demonstrates our position as a prime location for investment and growth.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The jobs boost comes days after HSBC’s UK chief executive, Ian Stuart, said the group could keep more jobs in Britain depending on whether the government pursues a hard or soft Brexit.

HSBC, which currently has 43,000 employees in the UK, revealed in January that it was planning to move “activities covered specifically by European financial regulation” to the EU, resulting in about 1,000 jobs being shifted to the Continent.

But Stuart said: “Depending on a hard or soft Brexit, that number might be slightly less than that, so it’s going to be updated all the time.”

• READ MORE: HSBC picks AIA chief as Douglas Flint’s successor

The group recently launched a £500 million lending fund to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Scotland, its largest package of support for firms north of the Border and an increase on the £450m it allocated last year.

Alison McGregor, chief executive of HSBC in Scotland, said today: “We are absolutely committed to helping businesses and individuals to achieve their ambitions. The successful establishment of our global risk function demonstrates that Scotland has the talent we need and HSBC is a place that talented people want to work.”

“This is our third year of significant expansion in Scotland. The new roles announced today and the launch of our largest-ever SME fund for Scottish businesses are part of our commitment to support the growth of the Scottish economy.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook