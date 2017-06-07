Housing group Wheatley lands £100m BlackRock investment

BlackRock Real Assets has closed a £100 million social housing debt investment for the Wheatley housing group.

Wheatley, Scotland’s largest housing, care and property-management group, owns or manages 83,000 homes, most for social rent. The debt financing will in part be used to develop 3,500 new social and mid-market rented homes in Scotland.

Jonathan Stevens, head of European infrastructure debt at BlackRock, said: “We are delighted to have closed this investment on behalf of our clients.”

He added: “The provision of social housing is an essential service, and housing in Scotland and the UK is in short supply. We hope our investment makes a genuine contribution towards addressing this issue.”

Wheatley chairman Alastair MacNish said the funding would allow the company to “press ahead” with providing affordable homes and good services across Scotland.

