Growth pays off as turnover rises at Bruce Stevenson

Insurance brokerage Bruce Stevenson has reported a double-digit hike in turnover during a “fruitful year” for the Edinburgh-based firm.

Turnover grew by 14 per cent to £5.9 million on the back of an 18 per cent increase in gross written premiums to £29.2m.

The firm, which also has offices in Galashiels, Glasgow and the North-east, said it had made a string of appointments across the commercial, private client and renewables units.

Chief executive Edward Bruce said: “These are an excellent set of results and reflect significant investment in our Glasgow and Borders offices. This performance is particularly pleasing as it is predominately driven by organic growth in our niche specialisms.”

His comments came as Bruce Stevenson announced the appointment of Alexandra Richards, who brings 15 years’ experience as a specialist fine art and private client broker, while Nicky Fleming joins with four years’ experience in small to medium private client insurance work.

They are joined by Michelle Thomson, who has has been appointed to the role of commercial broker, focusing on farm and estates. The other new recruits are Maria Casey, Graeme Durie, Lyn Russell, Gregg Logan and Sarah MacNamee.

Commercial director Andrew Adam added: “These new appointments have been created to support the continued growth of our commercial, private client and renewables divisions.”

