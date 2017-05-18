Fund group Maitland moves into Scotland with R&H deal

A fund administration firm has expanded into Scotland for the first time with the acquisition of a rival operation that adminsters £2 billion of investments.

Maitland has acquired R&H Fund Services, which focuses mainly on the investment trust sector and currently services eight funds, from its Jersey-based parent.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

The deal marks an expansion move for Luxembourg-headquartered Maitland following the acquisition of UK-based Phoenix Fund Services and the opening of offices in Miami and New York. Maitland said there will be no disruption to the R&H office following the move.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Steve Georgala, chief executive of Maitland, said: “Given its importance as a regional financial centre, Edinburgh presented itself as a logical next step in our ambitious global growth programme.

“The excellent track record of R&H Fund Services’ Scottish business makes it a perfect fit for us.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook