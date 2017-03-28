Former Alliance Trust boss picked up £1.4m final pay

Katherine Garrett-Cox received a final pay package of just under £1.4 million before leaving Dundee-based Alliance Trust last year, its annual report has confirmed.

Garrett-Cox left the company in the wake of a battle with activist investor Elliott Advisors.

Once nicknamed Katherine the Great for her reputation in financial circles, she was paid £425,000 in salary and £589,000 in bonuses and long-term awards. She also received a payment of £5,225 for redundancy and £106,000 cash in lieu of a pension contribution.

The report said no discretionary payments were made to Garrett-Cox or former finance chief Alan Trotter. Garrett-Cox joined Alliance Trust as chief investment officer in 2007 and was promoted to chief executive the following year.

A boardroom shake-up saw Garrett-Cox ousted from the main board but she remained as chief executive and a director of its investment business.

