Fintech outfit ShareIn sets sights on European expansion

Crowdfunding technology firm ShareIn is targeting expansion in Europe after launching its first multilingual and multi-currency platforms.

The Edinburgh-based fintech company, which was founded in 2011 and develops software for the crowdfunding market, said its systems can now accept investments in both euros and sterling and can be navigated in multiple languages.

ShareIn co-founder and chief executive Jude Cook said: “Our clients have told us that they want to reach a much wider international audience. Offering our platforms in multiple languages and currencies will enable our clients to open up their opportunities to international investors in a far clearer and simpler way.”

Cook, who set up the firm alongside chief technology officer Andrew Pickett, said that alternative investments “can and should” be made over the internet, adding: “The days of paper brochures and posting cheques are long gone.

“We provide both a digital tech and compliance service that lets our clients connect with their network and raise capital. We take away the headaches of operating a website, managing payments and financial regulation.”

Along with its European expansion plans, ShareIn said it would be adding more staff to its 12-strong workforce.

