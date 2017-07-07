Fintech group Nucleus Financial moving to new Edinburgh HQ

Nucleus Financial, the Edinburgh-based fintech business, is moving to a new home in the capital after agreeing a deal for space at the Greenside office development on Blenheim Place.

The agreement with property developer Chris Stewart Group (CSG) will see the firm take occupancy of the second floor and part of the third floor on a ten-year lease, commencing in November. Nucleus will relocate its 180 or so staff from its current base in the city centre.

CSG is in the process of redeveloping the building, which provides 38,000 square feet of office accommodation over five floors and was built in 1988 as a computer centre for Scottish Equitable. The fit out, by GHI Contracts, has seen back-up generators and chiller plant rooms being stripped out. High ceilings have been created by removing suspended ceilings.

Nucleus founder and chief executive, David Ferguson, said: “Greenside looks like being a world-class facility and is certainly in the happening end of town – we’ll be sorry to leave Thistle Street Lane but this move should encourage us to up the pace and accelerate us in the direction of £40 billion or £50bn of assets under management.”

CSG boss Chris Stewart added: “We are delighted to have agreed terms with Nucleus for the lease at Greenside. Having shared our vision for the building, we look forward to welcoming them this year.”

