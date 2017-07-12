Deloitte targets growth with new Scottish directors

Accounting giant Deloitte is targeting further hires after appointing five directors in the Central Belt, representing continued investment in Scotland.

The firm has promoted Mark Pool, Daniel Barry and Gareth Hancock in Edinburgh, and Paul Cowley and Paul Hazelton in Glasgow, who join its network of 57 directors across Scotland.

• READ MORE: Deloitte snaps up design consultancy Market Gravity

Steve Williams, senior partner for Deloitte in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said the promoted directors “have a vast amount of experience between them and we look forward to them playing an even more active role at Deloitte in the years ahead”.

• READ MORE: Fintech news

He added: “These promotions are a reflection of our strong start to 2017, with the opening of our new Greenhouse facility in Edinburgh, the continued expansion of our digital studio, and our acquisition of Market Gravity.

“We are actively seeking out new recruits for the studio, as we search for the best digital talent Scotland has.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook