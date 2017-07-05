Deloitte hires RBS duo to help develop digital offer

Accountancy and business advisory firm Deloitte has bolstered its Scottish digital offering with the appointment of a new leadership team at its Edinburgh headquarters.

Gareth Edwards and Debbi McLean have both made the move to Deloitte Digital from Royal Bank of Scotland. They join an eight-strong team at Deloitte’s studio.

Edwards, who was previously digital solution design lead at Royal Bank of Scotland, has joined the firm to lead the expansion of its Edinburgh studio. His appointment follows Deloitte’s acquisition last month of design consultancy Market Gravity.

“We’re joining Deloitte Digital at an exciting time in its expansion, and Edinburgh is the perfect place for us to be based,” Edwards said.

“Our main focus will be to ensure our clients keep their customers at the heart of their propositions and we quickly learn what works and what doesn’t.”

McLean joins the firm with more than 14 years’ of experience in the financial services industry. She has worked across a range of technology, design and innovation programmes, including the design and delivery of Royal Bank of Scotland’s customer-facing artificial intelligence solution.

“We have a huge opportunity to shape our business here in Scotland alongside our new colleagues at Market Gravity,” said McLean.

“We’re all united in our ambition to build our place in the local creative community, creating an ecosystem that complements the amazing work Deloitte has undertaken in fintech in Scotland.”

Rich Hurley, technology consulting partner at Deloitte, added: “Deloitte is committed to growing its digital presence in Scotland – the appointments of Gareth and Debbi significantly help us boost this side of our practice.

“Coupled with the recent acquisition of Market Gravity, these hires put us in a strong position to expand Deloitte Digital and make a real difference to our clients’ digital strategies – in Scotland, the UK, and further afield.”

