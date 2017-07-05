Crowdfunding tech firm ShareIn aims to boost community power

Crowdfunding technology specialist ShareIn is supporting the launch of a venture that allows online investment in community energy projects.

The Edinburgh-based fintech company, which was founded in 2011, has seen its system adopted by community energy network Mongoose Energy, which previously turned to third-party crowdfunding platforms to raise money but will now use its own Mongoose Crowd site.

ShareIn co-founder and chief executive Jude Cook said: “Mongoose Energy has been at the forefront of community ownership for renewable energy projects. Using our technology to ensure more renewable energy projects in the UK get funded is something we’re proud to be a part of.”

Mark Kenber, chief executive of Mongoose Energy, added: “Thousands of UK investors are looking at alternative finance and keen to support clean community energy. Our new crowdfunding platform helps make investments in clean community energy easier, more profitable and more democratic. Hosting our own crowdfunding platform will make it easier to innovate and grow”.

ShareIn is also targeting expansion in Europe after launching its first multilingual and multi-currency platforms. The firm’s systems can now accept investments in both euros and sterling and can be navigated in multiple languages.

