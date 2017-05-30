Crowdfunding platform joins RBS alternative finance panel

Crowdfunding platform Seedrs has joined forces with Royal Bank of Scotland in a partnership aimed at providing alternative sources of finance.

The aim of the venture is to help those who are unable to borrow directly from the state-backed group and provides Seedrs, which says it is the most active equity investment platform in the UK, with access to more early-stage, high-growth firms.

Seedrs is the latest addition to the list of alternative finance providers taking part in the Capital Connections scheme, and is the only equity-based firm on board.

The platform counts Sir Andy Murray among its investors and has funded successful early-stage businesses such as Edinburgh-based accounting software firm FreeAgent, which floated on London’s Alternative Investment Market in November.

RBS launched the Capital Connections scheme in 2015 after signing up Assetz Capital and Funding Circle to its pilot. Last year it added Iwoca, RBS Social & Community Capital and Together to the panel.

Seedrs said Capital Connections offers RBS business and commercial customers introductions to these alternative funding services, with no commission paid.

Alison Rose, chief executive of commercial and private banking at RBS, said conventional funding routes “are not always the best option for hyper-growth start-ups. As the biggest supporter of commercial business in Scotland we are committed to improving the support we can offer”.

Jeff Lynn, chief executive and co-founder of Seedrs, said the partnership gives the platform “a great opportunity to facilitate investment into more ambitious early-stage businesses”.

He added: “As the most active equity investor in UK private companies, Seedrs has already funded over 500 investment rounds for fast-growth SMEs, with more than £210 million invested into campaigns on our platform to date. We look forward to working with many more entrepreneurs with exciting growth-focused businesses across the UK to deliver the funding they need from seed to Series A and beyond.

“It is encouraging to see a high-street bank embracing fintech and recognising the importance of alternative finance for funding the UK’s start-up ecosystem.”

