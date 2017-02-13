Co-operative Bank up for sale over capital concerns

The board of the Co-operative Bank has hoisted a for sale sign over the troubled lender as concerns mount over its capital position.

The bank, which has four million customers, said that its ability to meet longer-term UK bank regulatory capital requirements has been hampered by low interest rates and higher-than-anticipated transformation and “conduct remediation” costs.

The board is commencing a sale process Co-op Bank

As a result, and following an annual planning review, it is “inviting offers”, said the bank, which has two branches north of the Border, on George Street in Edinburgh and Gordon Street in Glasgow.

READ MORE: Co-op Bank warns of continued losses amid rate cuts

“The board is commencing a sale process, something always considered a potential outcome of the turnaround plan, alongside considering other options to build capital and meet the longer term capital requirements applicable to all UK banks,” the lender said in a statement.

Last week the Co-operative Group, which owns 20 per cent of the bank, embarked on a top-level shake-up that will see Richard Pennycook step down as group chief executive.

The move, which will see food boss Steve Murrells take the helm, was accompanied by comments from chairman Allan Leighton that the group could pump more money into the lender.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Today the group said: “As a minority investor in the Co-operative Bank, the Co-op Group is supportive of the plan to find the bank a new home. We will continue to work with the bank and other investors through the process.

“We are focused on finding the best outcome for our members, two million of whom are bank customers, as well as the members of our shared pension scheme, which is well funded and supported by the group. Our goal is to ensure the continued provision of the type of co-operative banking products our members want.”

The bank’s chief executive, Liam Coleman, said: “While our plan has been impacted by lower for longer interest rates, the costs associated with the sheer scale of the transformation and the legacy issues we faced in 2013, there is considerable potential to build the bank’s retail franchise further using the strength of the brand, its reputation for strong customer service and distinctive ethical position.”

The bank said it is also considering options other than a sale to build capital, including raising cash from new and existing investors.

Co-op Bank almost collapsed in 2013 and was forced into a painful debt for equity swap. The loss-making lender is now majority controlled by hedge funds.

A spokesman for the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said: “The PRA welcomes the actions announced today by the Co-operative Bank. We will continue to assess the bank’s progress in building greater financial resilience over the coming months.”

The bank confirmed it will post a “significant” loss for the year to 31 December after warning in January that its common equity tier one capital ratio – an industry measure of financial strength – will fall and remain below 10 per cent in the medium term.

Chairman Dennis Holt said: “The bank has met its Pillar 1 regulatory capital requirements continuously since 2014 and expects to continue to do so.

“At the same time, since we began work on the bank’s turnaround, the board has always been clear that we would need to build capital for the future. We are now commencing a sale process, alongside other options.”

He added: “The bank’s ethical heritage and customer proposition will be a central consideration in this.”

The move came as outsourcing giant Capita said it had resolved its “contractual differences” with the lender, which will see the group’s Western Mortgage Services arm continue to provide mortgage administration services and new home loan application processing under a new contract that will run until the end of 2020, with an option to extend. However, Capita said that work on an IT system transformation project will cease.

“Capita is pleased to have resolved this issue and importantly secured the jobs of our 740 employees on this contract in Plymouth, Leek and London,” the firm added.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook