Clydesdale opens doors to ‘flagship’ bank branch

Clydesdale Bank, which recently announced plans to close 40 Scottish branches, was today set to unveil a flagship “customer banking centre” in the centre of Edinburgh.

The lender said the George Street facility would deliver a “one-stop-shop for customers, homebuyers and business clients”.

The new branch, which will employ 50 staff, includes a boardroom which business customers will be able to use free of charge for meetings and company presentations.

Richard Smith, Clydesdale Bank’s head of customer banking for Edinburgh, said: “These new premises will help customers bank the way they want to today. The modern design and facilities reflect the new way we interact with and serve our customers.”

Earlier this month, parent company CYBG said it would be shutting 79 branches of the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks, sparking anger among unions and customers. It pointed to an increase in “digital and mobile engagement”.

