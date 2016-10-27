Clark Thomson scoops top financial services award

Insurance broker Clark Thomson was tonight named as the winner of the Scottish Financial Services Awards at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow.

The firm was recognised for “bucking the trend towards centralisation and achieving outstanding growth, by delivering a local and personalised customer experience through a Scotland-wide branch network and strong client relationships”.

Royal Bank of Scotland head of entrepreneurship Gordon Merrylees, left, collects last year's award from Jim Duffy of Entrepreneurial Spark. Picture: Chris Watt

From its origins in Perth more than 50 years ago, Clark Thomson has expanded throughout Scotland and now boasts offices in Dundee, Elgin, Glasgow, Kirkwall, Nairn, Oban, Perth and Thurso.

Run by Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE), sponsored by professional services giant EY and supported by The Scotsman, the annual awards recognise organisations and individuals for excellence in financial services in Scotland.

Receiving the award at SFE’s annual dinner in the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central hotel, Ben Bailey, managing director of Clark Thomson, said: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of the whole Clark Thomson team.

“The mark of a great business is to constantly re-invent and develop its proposition for all stakeholders, at the same time remaining true to the tried and trusted fundamentals that underpin success.”

He added: “Whilst delighted with the progress we have made over recent years, the potential for continued profitable growth in market share and new services is huge and we have plans to ensure Clark Thomson is positioned to benefit from this over many years to come.”

Presenting the award, Sue Dawe, EY partner and head of financial services in Scotland, said: “Our industry is led by those with an innovative and entrepreneurial vision of best-in-class service and being distinct in the market is imperative to success.

“Clark Thomson has been bold and held their nerve to resist the trend of centralisation and has excelled as a result.”

SFE chairman Jim Pettigrew added: “Clark Thomson is a company which has put serving the customer firmly at the centre of its business.

“Whether the client is a large business, or an individual, they are dedicated to building strong relationships with their customers and delivering the best insurance solutions appropriate to their needs.

“I am delighted we have been able to recognise a company which is showing excellent growth, while remaining truly customer-focused. Congratulations to everyone at Clark Thomson and to all our finalists.”

The other finalists this year were Clydesdale Bank owner CYBG, MBM Commercial, Standard Life, Zonefox and Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia.

