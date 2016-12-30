Charities boost from Aberdeen Asset Management

Aberdeen Asset Management said it is looking forward to its continued support of good causes in 2017 after donating £140,000 to charities and trusts in Edinburgh and Aberdeen this year and providing volunteer support.

Organisations to benefit from its Aberdeen Charitable Foundation include Edinburgh’s Gorgie City Farm, which enables teenagers facing difficulties to work with animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs to boost caring and empathy skills.

READ MORE: Gorgie City Farm to live on thanks to £100k in donations

Meanwhile, a donation to the city’s Redhall School allowed primary seven schoolchildren with special needs to take part in a four-day activity camp at the Calvert Trust Centre in Northumberland, designed to boost confidence and independence.

The fund manager also contributed to Aberdeenshire communities affected when the River Dee burst its banks last year, while staff “slept rough” in support of the Aberdeen Cyrenians homelessness charity.

Lynda Affleck of Aberdeen’s Charitable Foundation said: “It is incredibly important to us to support the communities in which our staff live and work.

“With almost 1,000 staff in Scotland, we are delighted to have been able to support a wide variety of causes across the country this year, both with financial donations and with voluntary effort, and look forward to continuing to do so in 2017.”

