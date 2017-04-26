Cazenove gets on board with Entrepreneurial Scotland

Wealth management outfit Cazenove Capital has tied up a partnership deal with leadership organisation Entrepreneurial Scotland.

Cazenove will become a ­corporate partner and also act as lead sponsor at Entrepreneurial Scotland’s annual conference next week, which brings together 300 of Scotland’s business leaders.

The summit – set to take place on Thursday at Gleneagles Hotel – will focus on the theme of scale-ups and Cazenove Capital is to play an ­“integral role”.

• READ MORE: Informatics Ventures gains two new sponsors for EIE

The speaker line-up includes Chris Gauld, chief executive of Spark Energy; Mark Hogarth, creative director at Harris Tweed; Maureen McGuire, former chief marketing officer at Bloomberg; and Gregor Townsend, who is set to become head coach of the Scotland rugby team in June.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Sandy Kennedy, chief executive of Entrepreneurial Scotland, said: “We welcome Cazenove’s expertise, experience and resources to help to fulfil our vision by inspiring and developing Scotland’s entrepreneurial leaders and achieving our ambition of Scotland becoming the most entrepreneurial society in the world.”

Bob Hair, head of Cazenove Capital’s Edinburgh office, said: “Entrepreneurs are fast becoming key drivers of Scotland’s future prosperity. We have been helping entrepreneurs preserve and grow the wealth created through their endeavours for 200 years.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook