Buyers likely to swoop for Liverpool’s skyline icon

A “for sale2 sign has been hoisted over Liverpool’s world-famous Royal Liver Building flanking the River Mersey.

The Grade I listed property, home to the two Liver Birds on the roof that watch over the city and the sea, is owned by Royal London Mutual Insurance Society and is expected to fetch about £40 million.

The building makes up one of the city’s “three graces”, along with the Cunard Building and Port of Liverpool Building, a property extending to more than 330,000 sq ft whose occupants include HSBC, ITV and Grant Thornton.

Colin Thomasson, executive director at CBRE, the agent marketing the property, said: “The Royal Liver Building is known worldwide and we expect the sale to attract strong interest from investors in the UK and around the globe.

“Our clients have been great custodians of this building for over 100 years, and this sale presents an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a unique part of Liverpool’s heritage.”

