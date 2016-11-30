Bruce Stevenson brokers hospitality charity sponsorship

Insurance broker Bruce Stevenson is sponsoring an initiative aimed at nurturing talent across Scotland’s hospitality sector.

Since its inception in 1994, the Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships and 10,000 bursaries to help those looking to make their mark in the sector gain hands-on experience.

As part of its sponsorship, Bruce Stevenson – which has offices in Edinburgh, Galashiels and Glasgow – has agreed to donate 20 per cent of all earnings from business introduced to the charity, helping to provide more scholarships and bursaries.

Commercial director Andrew Adam said: “We are extremely proud to partner with HIT Scotland and look forward to building on our relationship with this valuable charity.

“This is our second year of sponsorship and we’re delighted to continue our support. This is an important partnership for us as we have many services that directly support the hospitality industry.”

HIT Scotland chief executive David Cochrane added: “The support that Bruce Stevenson provides for the industry is immense. The relationship we have with their team is excellent.

“We both share the same values in providing the best possible services for the industry through our shared goals. Bruce Stevenson have been very generous with their commitment to HIT Scotland and this has allowed us to provide more emerging talent scholarships this year.”

