Bank of Scotland owner stung by PPI and mortgage arrears

Lloyds Banking Group has taken a near £1 billion hit after revealing it would refund customers for failures in its handling of mortgage arrears policies and set aside extra cash to address the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI).

The Bank of Scotland owner has estimated it will have to shell out £283 million to repay about 590,000 mortgage customers who were mistakenly charged between 2009 and 2016 because of the way it applied policies relating to financial difficulty assessments.

That is on top of £700m put aside to deal with PPI claims.

It comes just months after Lloyds forked out an extra £350m to cover the ballooning cost of the PPI mis-selling scandal, which has now reached more than £18bn.

Results today showed that Lloyds’ underlying profits rose 8 per cent to £4.5bn for the first six months of the year, with total income 4 per cent higher at £9.3bn.

Chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, who earlier this year was the subject of speculation over a possible move to rival HSBC, also pledged his continuing commitment to the group, saying: “I enjoy the job. I like the people here at Lloyds. I have no intention of going anywhere.”

Despite the PPI and mortgage arrears hit, statutory pre-tax profits grew 4 per cent to £2.5bn, and the group – which also owns Scottish Widows and Halifax – said its interim dividend would increase 18 per cent to 1p a share.

Horta-Osorio said the hike in its payout to shareholders was “in line with our progressive and sustainable dividend policy”.

“The UK economy remains resilient following strong employment and GDP growth in recent years together with private sector deleveraging and rising house prices,” he said.

“Inflation is however now rising above disposable income given the recent depreciation in sterling and, while this may affect consumption going forward, the economy should benefit from rising exports and earnings from foreign assets.”

He added: “Our differentiated UK-focused business model continues to deliver, with our cost leadership and lower risk positioning providing competitive advantage. Our strong financial performance and strategic progress continue to position us well for delivering our purpose of helping Britain prosper.”

Against the backdrop of additional provisions for PPI mis-selling and redress for mortgage customers, Horta-Osorio said: “When issues arise we have to take care of them”.

But he pointed out that it was impossible to draw a complete line under redress, comparing mis-selling and sometimes inappropriate behaviour to bad debts. “There will always be redress costs, just like impairment losses. In the retail business there will be mistakes that will be made.”

Horta-Osorio said that uncertainty remains over the ongoing EU exit negotiations, adding that he did not expect any outcome to be much clearer much before the 2019 deadline.

He also said that Lloyds wants to expand in the motor finance sector because its market share of 14 per cent was lower than its general retail financed market share of 21 per cent.

Chief financial officer George Culmer said the group’s net interest margin – the difference between what it pays on deposits and charges on loans – would be about 2.85 per cent in the second half, up from 2.82 per cent for the first six months.

