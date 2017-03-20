Archangels adds Shaolei McKie as investment executive

Business angel syndicate Archangels has appointed chartered accountant Shaolei McKie as an investment executive.

McKie, whose previous career has spanned the financial investment and banking sectors, joins the firm from Edinburgh-based developer Corran Properties, where she had been financial controller since 2012.

Her new role will see her support Archangels’ executive team in carrying out due diligence, business performance analysis, legal and investor liaison for both its existing portfolio of early-stage companies and for new investment opportunities.

Archangels, founded in 1992, has more than 70 investor members and leads investments of about £10 million a year in early-stage Scottish companies. Its portfolio includes “internet of things” specialist NetThings and cyber-security firm ZoneFox.

“This role enables me to provide essential analysis for Archangels that will support their investment strategy,” said McKie.

Archangels chairman Eric Young added: “I am confident that Shaolei’s appointment will further underpin the important role that the Archangels executive team plays in our investment strategy.”

