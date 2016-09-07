Anderson Strathern names new asset management boss

Law firm Anderson Strathern has appointed former Aberdeen Asset Management executive John Brett as the new chief of its financial planning arm.

Brett, who stepped down as Aberdeen’s global head of distribution at the end of last year, succeeds Alec Stewart as chief executive of Anderson Strathern Asset Management (ASAM).

He has more than 20 years’ experience in the investment industry, having previously held senior roles in legal, risk and compliance and sales and marketing at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, which was acquired by Aberdeen in a £550 million deal in 2014.

“ASAM has a fantastic brand and first-class people and I am greatly looking forward to working with the team to help deliver the best possible proposition to clients,” said Brett, who trained as a lawyer in Aberdeen.

“We are a nimble team with the ability to react quickly to a fast-changing wealth management market so we see great opportunities for the business and our clients alike.”

Anderson Strathern has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Haddington in East Lothian. The firm’s chief executive, Murray McCall, said: “John combines high-calibre expertise in the investment world with a client-first approach that makes him the perfect person to lead ASAM thorough its next phase of growth.”

