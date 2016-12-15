Alliance Trust strikes £30m deal to sell investments arm

Dundee-based wealth manager Alliance Trust has struck a deal to sell its investments arm for up to £30 million.

The trust, chaired by Lord Smith of Kelvin said the agreement with specialist fund manager Liontrust Asset Management follows a strategic review aimed at improving its performance.

We firmly believe that this will put Alliance Trust on a strong footing for many years to come Lord Smith of Kelvin

READ MORE: Alliance making ‘good progress’ with strategic review

Liontrust, which was launched in 1995 and manages £5.6 billion in assets, will pay up to £10m in cash for Alliance Trust Investments (ATI), along with £17m in shares and a further £3m in cash within two years depending on the future level of assets at ATI, which has a book value of almost £20m.

The ATI investment Team, which is led by Peter Michaelis and manages 11 funds, will join Liontrust as part of the deal.

Michaelis said: “We have been attracted to Liontrust by the culture of the company and the environment the company provides for fund managers. We will continue to focus on running money according to our own investment process.”

He added: “Liontrust will provide the team and investors with long-term stability. We have also been impressed by the strength of Liontrust’s brand profile and its distribution capability. This is a very important consideration for us as we look to raise the profile of the team and the funds we manage.

“It is a good time to make the move to Liontrust because of the opportunities that the UK retail, institutional and European markets offer sustainable investment funds.”

READ MORE: RIT walks away from takeover talks with Alliance Trust

Earlier this year, Alliance Trust saw a Rothschild‑linked investment company walk away from talks over a potential £5bn tie-up, having last year come under pressure from activist shareholder Elliott Advisors in a move that led to two of the rebel investor’s suggested non-executives appointed to its board.

Its Alliance Trust Savings arm will remain part of the group following the deal with Liontrust, which is expected to complete in early April.

“The sale of ATI will simplify Alliance Trust’s structure and provides ATI with an exciting opportunity to continue to develop its growing third-party fund management business,” Alliance Trust said today.

The disposal of ATI will see Alliance Trust move from a single equities manager to a multi-manager model, with Willis Towers Watson becoming its overall investment manager.

Lord Smith said: “We are confident that this exciting and differentiated investment approach will help to improve Alliance Trust’s performance on a consistent basis.

“Accordingly, we have doubled the level targeted for outperformance, reaffirmed our ambition to continue our track record of year-on-year dividend growth, yet at a competitive cost. We firmly believe that this will put Alliance Trust on a strong footing for many years to come.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook