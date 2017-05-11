Aegon’s earnings jump as platform assets top £100bn

Aegon today said that assets on its investment platform business have topped the £100 billion level, marking a “major milestone” for the Edinburgh-based life and pensions group.

The firm, which completed its £140 million purchase of the Cofunds platform business from Legal & General in January, said combined assets now stand at £102bn.

We believe scale will be vital in the platform market Adrian Grace

Chief executive Adrian Grace revealed the figure as Aegon reported a 45 per cent surge in earnings to £31m for the first quarter of 2017, boosted by “strong” new business flows and a “buoyant” stock market.

Grace said: “We believe scale will be vital in the platform market and a record quarter of new sales on the Aegon platform and the strong performance of Cofunds in Q1 put us in an excellent position.

“We’re committed to investing in our platform to deliver the best tools and services to enable intermediaries to grow their business, grow their profitability, better serve their customers and manage their risk and costs effectively.”

The Cofunds acquisition followed Aegon’s purchase of BlackRock’s UK platform and the sale of its £3bn UK annuities portfolio to Legal & General last year.

Grace said the insurer, which employs about 2,100 people, was already seeing the benefits of the BlackRock deal, having won a “significant” number of corporate customers in recent months.

He added: “The uncertain political outlook is being offset by strong market performance and resilient consumer confidence while the pension freedoms continue to drive advice opportunities with the growth of drawdown including with guarantees.

“Anecdotally, advisers are telling us that enquiries about defined benefit to defined contribution transfers remain high, with demand for advice exceeding supply.”

