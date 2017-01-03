Adam & Co welcomes back private bank veteran Chris Cowan

Private banking industry veteran Chris Cowan is returning to Royal Bank of Scotland’s Adam & Company subsidiary, the wealth manager announced today.

As the firm’s new private banking director, based in Edinburgh, Cowan rejoins Adam & Co following stints at Barclays and most recently Hampden & Co, where he has been for the past two years.

Cowan said: “I have over 26 years’ experience in private banking, and am looking forward to returning to where it all started for me, back at Adam & Company. I am committed to providing a high quality of service to my clients and can’t wait to get started.”

Adam & Co was founded in 1983 and has about £1.3 billion of assets under management.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook