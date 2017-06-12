Accountant Chiene + Tait expands with Glasgow office

Chiene + Tait (C+T) is expanding into Glasgow following a period of “significant growth” for the accountancy practice.

The Edinburgh-based firm, which set up shop in Inverness in November, also has a base in London and said its Glasgow office is being launched amid an upturn in demand for corporate finance services.

Its corporate finance department, launched last year, is headed by partner Paul Mason, who has taken on three extra team members in the past eight months to serve clients across the country.

Mason said: “The level of in-bound demand from both existing and new clients for our corporate finance services been astonishing and creates some fantastic opportunities across the firm. Our new Glasgow office will give us another local base from which to service C+T’s growing client base. A number of these clients have recently opened new offices themselves, so we are simply mirroring their growth and commitment to Scotland.”

The firm was founded in 1885 by George Chiene and James Tait and now has ten partners and more than 120 staff across its four offices.

Managing partner Carol Flockhart said: “The new Glasgow office is part of our measured growth strategy. Following on from our expansion into Inverness last year, this marks another exciting development for the firm.

“We have built great relationships with Glasgow area clients for a number of years, and the growth of our business and the recruitment of new talent makes this the ideal time to establish a stronger presence in the city.”

