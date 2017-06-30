Accountant Campbell Dallas goes for growth in Perthshire

Accountancy firm Campbell Dallas has acquired Perth-based Bell & Company, a long-established practice specialising in owner-managed businesses and private clients.

The deal will see 20 staff and one partner transfer to Campbell Dallas, and adds some £1 million of annual fee income.

Campbell Dallas recently opened a new £1m office in the centre of Perth. Total staffing in the newly enlarged office has increased to five partners and 56 staff, including nine trainees.

• READ MORE: Campbell Dallas says yes to new apprentices

Andy Ritchie, head of Campbell Dallas’ Perth office, said the deal was a natural fit for both firms, and would provide clients access to a greater range of services and expertise.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Charlie Carnegie, Bell & Company’s managing partner, said: “Joining Campbell Dallas presents an exciting opportunity for our clients and staff.”

Chris Horne, managing partner at Campbell Dallas, added: “This is a solid step forward for the firm in achieving its planned growth target.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook