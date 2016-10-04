Accountancy groups shake hands on merger deal

Two long-established accountancy firms largely focused on East Lothian and the Borders have merged.

Greaves West & Ayre Chartered Accountants, based in Berwick‑upon‑Tweed, and Haddington-based N C Campbell & Co said the deal, keeping both offices, followed “extensive and positive discussions”.

The combined firm, comprising 11 partners and 104 staff, will be called Greaves West & Ayre (incorporating N C Campbell & Co).

Greaves West & Ayre, which also focuses on clients in Northumberland, said a Scottish base would ensure “greater flexibility to serve its clients, supporting the ethos of being a business with a rich history but a sharp eye on the future and new opportunities”.

N C Campbell & Co partner, Ewan Millar, said the partnerships were “like-minded” in offering quality client care.

