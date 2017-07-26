Academy seeks to break down barriers to financial jobs

A not-for-profit training academy has been set up to assist disabled and disadvantaged individuals into employment within the financial services industry.

David Robertson, founder of the Eskimo Financial Training Academy, hopes that by working in partnership with major financial services companies and third-sector organisations the venture can “break through barriers and open doors for individuals”.

Robertson, from Edinburgh, has 15 years’ experience within the insurance industry and is managing director of Prospero Insurance Brokers.

Over the next 18 months, courses will also be available in Manchester, Birmingham and London as Eskimo extends its reach, with additional locations in Scotland in the pipeline.

Robertson said: “With the first courses starting in Edinburgh and Glasgow shortly, our target is to give 200 people from a variety of backgrounds the opportunity to pursue a career within the insurance and financial services industries over the next two years.”

