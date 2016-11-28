Aberdeen warns of ongoing market volatility as profits drop

Aberdeen Asset Management today warned that Brexit negotiations and the start of Donald Trump’s term as US president will contribute to “ongoing volatility in global markets in the short term”.

The cautious outlook came as the fund manager reported a 28.3 per cent slide in annual profits as nervy investors continued to pull cash out of the Aberdeen-based group’s funds.

Underlying pre-tax profits for the year to the end of September fell to £352.7 million, from £491.6m the previous year, on net revenues 14 per cent lower at £1 billion.

Net outflows during the year amounted to £32.8bn, although assets under management grew 10 per cent to £312.1bn.

Chief executive Martin Gilbert said investor sentiment had been dented by “economic and political newsflow”, but insisted the group was well placed to meet the challenges ahead.

He added: “By continuing to invest in the business and by being a good steward of our customers’ money we are committed to helping our investors – from individuals through to institutions – achieve their financial goals.”

READ MORE: Aberdeen lifts suspension on property fund trading

Aberdeen’s board proposed holding the final dividend at 12p a share, to be paid on 9 February, giving a total payout of 19.5p – also unchanged from last year.

Simon Troughton, who succeeded Roger Cornick as chairman at the end of September, said: “Future political and economic events, including the UK’s negotiations to exit the EU, the start of president-elect Trump’s term in office and European elections, will contribute to ongoing volatility in global markets in the short term.

“However, until there is greater clarity, it is difficult to predict the impact on markets over the medium and longer term. We will not allow any such volatility to distract us from our long-term approach to investing, and we remain well positioned to identify and grasp the opportunities that may arise to deliver further profitable growth.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook