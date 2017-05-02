AAM says Standard Life deal ‘on track’ as profits jump

Aberdeen Asset Management (AAM) today said its £11 billion merger with Standard Life was “on track” as it revealed its first-half earnings had jumped by almost a fifth.

The fund manager, led by chief executive and co-founder Martin Gilbert, said underlying profits for the six months to the end of March rose to £195.2 million, up from £162.9m a year earlier.

The combined businesses will form a world-class investment company Martin Gilbert

Earnings were lifted by a 10.6 per cent increase in revenues to £534.9m, while the group said it has also achieved its target of £70m in annualised cost savings.

Assets under management grew to £308.1bn, from £292.8 a year ago, which Gilbert said reflected an improvement in sentiment towards emerging markets, although he pointed out that ongoing political uncertainty continued to weigh on investors’ minds.

He added: “We have experienced net inflows into our emerging market strategies in recent months and encouragingly into our diversified growth strategies and the Parmenion [digital] platform during the period. These, together with favourable market conditions and the delivery of £70m of cost savings, have resulted in a healthy rise in revenues and profits.”

AAM’s tie-up with Standard Life, expected to complete in the third quarter of this year subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, will create one of the world’s industry powerhouses, overseeing some £660bn worth of global assets.

Edinburgh-based Standard Life employs about 6,300 people and AAM has some 2,700 staff. It is thought that several hundred jobs are at risk in Scotland and in the City of London after the duo pointed to cost savings that could add up to £200m within three years.

Gilbert said today: “Our proposed merger with Standard Life is on track and the combined businesses will form a world-class investment company strengthening further both companies’ ability to meet the evolving needs of clients and customers.”

AAM shareholders will receive an interim dividend of 7.5p a share on 15 June, unchanged from last year’s half-time payout.

