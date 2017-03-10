Female entrepreneurs honoured at AccelerateHER awards

Three Scottish-based female entrepreneurs have been crowned winners in the growth category at this year’s AccelerateHER Awards.

The winners were revealed at the Investing Women Ambition and Growth conference in Edinburgh yesterday.

READ MORE: Search underway for Scotland’s top women-led firms

Celebrating are Rebecca Pick of Glasgow’s Pick Protection, Heather McDonald of Nairn-based WooHa Brewing and Polly Van Alstyne of Scottish Bioenergy in Roslin, Midlothian, who have all secured an all-expenses-paid trip to meet US investors in California next month.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Jackie Waring, chief executive of Investing Women, which runs the AccelerateHER Awards, said: “We were blown away by the standard of award submissions this year so I would like to acknowledge all those who took part.

“We will be looking to build on last year’s competition where four of the six finalists secured over £2 million worth of growth financing between them since their involvement in the programme.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook