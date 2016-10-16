Female duo join forces to launch new sports brand aimed at young people

A sportswear brand co-founded by a multiple world champion triathlete has been launched in Scotland in a bid to inspire young people to be more active.

Everactiv, which is based in Stirling and headed by former professional triathlete Catriona Morrison and business partner Linda Barclay, will support grassroots sports clubs through the donation of a percentage of its profits.

Morrison is a graduate of the Saltire Fellowship and until recently Barclay was a member of the Saltire Foundation mentoring network.

Everactiv's first range is aimed at girls aged around seven to 14 years.

Organisations will be able to register with the firm and customers purchasing from the everactivonline shop will be able to select which organisation they would like to receive a percentage of the profits from that sale.

Morrison won numerous world championship titles at triathlon and duathlon during her career as a professional athlete. She competed for Scotland at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester and in Melbourne in 2006.

