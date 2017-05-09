Westminster must deliver on Brexit says NFUS president

With food and drink now featuring as one of Scotland’s top industries, NFU Scotland has issued its manifesto calling for the next UK government to deliver a “good deal” from the Brexit negotiations in order to improve farming fortunes.

Speaking after the manifesto launch, union president Andrew McCornick said the outgoing government was on record stating that “a good deal would be one that worked for all parts of the UK” and he wanted to hold the next government to that commitment.

“We have used our manifesto to define what a ‘good deal’ will look like for the Scottish agricultural and food and drink industries, and how NFU Scotland will work with the new UK government to achieve this objective,” he said.

“NFU Scotland is under no illusion about the challenges presented by the negotiations to leave the EU, undoing more than 40 years of the common agricultural policy (CAP) in the process.

“Brexit will undoubtedly present us with opportunities and the chance to look forward but that needs UK negotiators to secure a good deal in the months ahead.”

Pointing out that Scottish agriculture was very vulnerable to fluctuations and shocks arising from both farm gate prices and the costs of inputs, he said that these factors affected profitability and therefore the ability to invest in the sector.

McCornick referred to the latest financial figures for Scottish agriculture, issued last week, which showed that Scottish farm incomes had fallen by 75 per cent in the past five years, a drop he described as “devastating”.

This made it essential that “the country secured new trading deals, policies and support arrangements that put the prosperity, profitability and stability of farming and crofting businesses top of the agenda,” he added.

While there have been some suggestions that farm policy would be set at a UK level, the union has made it clear within its manifesto that the next UK government must recognise “the diversity and unique challenges that Scottish agriculture faces as it takes forward its vision for the United Kingdom”.

Shaking off the shackles of the current EU CAP, the union calls for an agricultural policy with a ringfenced budget that is geared towards active, efficient and productive agriculture.

With foreign labour an important factor within the food and drink industry as well as playing a major role on farms, the union has called for a “sensible approach to controlled immigration”.

This would allow “Scottish agriculture and food processing industries access to EU workers for seasonal and permanent, skilled and unskilled posts”.

