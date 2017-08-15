Warning over virus infection threat to cereal harvest

Despite the fact that this year’s grain harvest might be to the forefront of many minds, a warning has been issued that cereal growers should be aware of the higher risks of barley yellow dwarf virus (BYDV) infection in crops sown this autumn.

And producers were advised to take make every effort to mitigate the possible impacts of this aphid-spread disease by Hutchinson’s northern regional technical manager, Cam Murray.

He said that pressure in several areas of Scotland had been “excessive” after large flights of aphids through spring, with classic yellowing symptoms found in spring oats, barley and wheat.

“This means that early-sown winter barley crops will be at particularly high risk this autumn,” said Murray.

“Aphids are around so growers have got to be vigilant and control any green bridge with cultivations or by spraying off with glyphosate. Cereal volunteers are the main food source for aphids, but any new green plant growth can help them colonise.”

He warned that crops could be infected with BYDV at any stage from emergence through to growth stage 31 – so the most effective way to protect early growth was to use a clothianidin-based seed treatment such as Deter.

Murray said that many growers had learnt from recent high-pressure BYDV years such as 2015 and were generally better prepared to manage the risk by using a seed treatment and well-timed follow-up pyrethroid spray.

He also recommended a baseline protection should be used on all winter barley and oats, plus on any wheat sown after oats, rape or grass, with a follow-up pyrethroid spray as required.

