Value of fishing in Scotland reaches record high

The value of Scotland’s fishing industry has reached a record high ahead of the Brexit negotiations which will determine its future.

Fish landings in 2016 increased in value by 29 per cent to £563 million, according to official statistics published this morning.

The increase was mainly driven by a 41 per cent increase in the value of landings for pelagic fish like herring and mackerel.

Fisheries secretary Fergus Ewing said the sector played a “key role” in Scotland’s rural economy.

Provisional statistics published reveal the quantity of fish landed by Scottish registered vessels in 2016 was 453,300 tonnes with a value of £563 million - an increase of three per cent and 29 per cent respectively since 2015.

The number of active Scottish registered fishing vessels in 2016 was 2,038, an increase of one per cent from 2015. The number of fishermen employed on Scottish fishing vessels was 4,823, consistent with 2015.

Scotland’s fishing industry has previously warned it could be used as a bargaining chip as ministers negotiate the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Fishermen hope to avoid a repeat of 1972, when the industry was widely considered to have been “sold down the river” to secure Britain’s entry to the then European Economic Community.

UK-registered boats landed 708,000 tonnes of seafood, worth £775 million into ports in the UK and abroad in 2015.

Scottish vessels accounted for 62 per cent of the quantity of landings by the UK fleet - more than double the English fleet.

