Uel Morton to step down as Quality Meat Scotland chief

Uel Morton, the chief executive of red meat promotional body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), has announced he will step down from this role later this year.

The move is being made after 11 years in the top seat and he will hand over the reins this summer following a recruitment process to find a successor.

Morton, 59, has served in chief executive roles in the Scottish food and drink industry for the past 20 years. In announcing his retiral from QMS, he said he had enjoyed his role at the helm of the public body, which promotes the Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork brands.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

“I have been privileged to play a role in the development of Quality Meat Scotland during the past decade and I am 100 per cent confident the organisation will continue to go from strength to strength and rise to every challenge and opportunity in the years ahead,” he said.

READ MORE: Berlin fair is flagship event for red meat exporters

Morton, whose career included nine years as chief executive of United Farmers, said he intended to retain an active role in the Scottish food and drink industry and this would include consultancy and non-executive work.

QMS chairman Jim McLaren said: “QMS is very much indebted to Uel for his hard work, commitment and attention to detail over the past 11 years.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook