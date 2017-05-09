Trade body says civil service ‘purdah’ hits pig exports

While politicians are charging about the country trying to gather votes, civil servants are unable to make any public announcements, leaving a leading figure in the industry to warn this situation could harm future exports of pigs to China.

National Pig Association (NPA) chief executive Zoe Davies said yesterday that important certificates for exporting pigs were not coming through the system because of the civil servants’ “purdah”.

Our trade to China is precious so we don’t want to affect that Zoe Davies

The blockage relates to queries about bovine TB which Davies feels are unwarranted, as they are already dealt with. “Anyone with a restriction on their herd, regardless of whether it is justified or not, will not be able to sign the certificate and therefore probably won’t be able to send pigs to an export-certified abattoir.”

She added it could cause a whole heap of trouble for anyone who has had a suspect lesion on pigs at slaughter and had a precautionary restriction placed upon them while they await confirmation of whether it is bovine or avian.

“It could take two months or more to get that information back, so where are people supposed to send their pigs in the meantime?

“With evermore risk-averse behaviour from local APHA vets, who, in one pig vet’s opinion, appear petrified about making any decision at all, this has the potential to affect many more pig producers.

“Clearly, our trade to China is precious so we don’t want to affect that, but we need to challenge this bonkers policy on TB. I’ve written to the Chief Vet in Defra as I got nowhere with the TB policy team.”

Meanwhile the NPA has published comparisons on pig systems allowed in the major producing countries. These reveal that while the use of antibiotics for growth promotion has been banned in the EU since 2006, the practice is permitted in the US, Canada and Brazil.

Castration is not permitted under the Red Tractor Scheme, so just 2 per cent of male pigs are castrated in the UK. This compares with Sweden (94 per cent), Denmark (95 per cent), Netherlands (20 per cent), Germany (80 per cent) and Spain (20 per cent).

