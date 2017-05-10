‘Time to lobby for crop protection’, farmers urged

Farmers have been urged to lobby politicians to not only keep glyphosate – the most extensively used plant protection product – but also to highlight the importance of 100 other products used in crop protection that are coming up for review on their future use.

Stuart Hill, of crop specialist Hutchinsons, said that with many crop protection products already having been withdrawn, the remaining options are down to a single active ingredient.

• READ MORE: Farming news

“This is the case with glyphosate. It is a key component in the agronomic farming systems described, in practices such as rotation change, reduced tillage and direct drilling that have transformed black grass control and over time will benefit soil health.

“Diquat is also under regulatory review pressure. If both of these are lost, then there are no options and the positive path we have started will be lost.”

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Overall, he reckoned available crop protection chemistry had fallen by around two thirds since the review of plant protection products began in Europe back in 1991.

• READ MORE: NFU Scotland launches campaign to save ‘key’ herbicide

The use of glyphosate has been classified by the risk assessment committee of the European Chemicals Agency as “non carcinogenic”. But the decision has to be ratified by the Commission by the end of the year to allow re approval of glyphosate products.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

“The message is clear, complacency is not an option and lobbying must continue to ensure the right outcome – to maintain positive, long-term sustainable farming,” said Hill.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook