Texel lambs in strong demand at Lanark national sales

Texel ram lambs proved popular at the Scottish National show and sale at Lanark yesterday, selling to 70,000 guineas, with a further 14 lots reaching five-figures.

Overall, some 351 lambs sold to average £2,812.24, an increase of £500 on the year, but for 33 fewer sold. Bids came easily for the best lambs on offer but for the commercial end, buyers were selective, according to Lawrie & Symington auctioneer, Brian Ross.

“Commercial lambs had to be right, but decent lambs with good tops, ends and skins were easily making 400-1000gns,” explained Ross.

Top price of the day came half way through the sale, with Teiglum Young Gun, from brothers Alan, Andrew and David Clark, of North Garngour, Lesmahagow, soaring to 70,000gns. He sold to the Procters flock, managed by Jeff Aiken in Lancashire and Charlie Boden’s Sportsmans flock at Stockport.

This one’s dam has had a memorable year, taking the breed championship at the Royal Highland and the inter-breed sheep title at the Great Yorkshire. His sire, meanwhile, is the home-bred Teiglum Windfall, which was sold to Tom and Ian Walling at Selkirk for 2600gns and then used on loan by the Clarks, to flush two gimmers.

READ MORE: Lamb prices still buoyant despite recent easing

Much later in the day, the Buchan family – Brian Jnr and sons Gavin and Calum, of Clinterty, New Aberdour – had plenty to celebrate, when they received 60,000gns and 52,000gns for their best two lambs.

Eight buyers forked out 60,000gns for Clinterty Yuga Khan. He now joins the Midlock, Ettrick, Knap, Auldhouseburn, Scrogtonhead, Haymount, Haddo and Carlinside flocks. The other, Clinterty Yogi Bear, sold to Boden.

Huntly breeder Jim Innesenjoyed a strong trade for his Strathbogie consignment, with four hitting five-figure prices. Top was Strathbogie Your Tupped, at 42,000gns to the Campbells’ Cowal flock at Drimsynie, Lochgoilhead, and Bruce Renwick, Castlecairn, Kelso. Strathbogie Ya Belter reached 35,000gns, to the Procters flock, along with Will Davies, Uskvale, Wales.

Meanwhile, others by the Glenside sire sold at 12,000gns and 11,000gns. Strathbogie Yolo sold to Archie Hamilton’s Smyllum flock at Lanark, while the other, Strathbogie Yabba Dabba Doo, went to three Irish buyers, Rodney McLaughlin, Clonmany and John Greene and R Docherty, both Co Donegal.

First to hit five figures was the pen number two from Harry and George Wilkinson’s Cumbria-based Arkle flock which reached 32,000gns. He was knocked down to three North-east flocks; Kenny Pratt’s Hilltop flock at Peterculter; Albert and George Howie’s Knock flock at Stuartfield and Brian Buchan, Clinterty, New Aberdour. The Wilkinsons had more to celebrate when their next lamb, Arkle You Bet, sold at 20,000gns to Jim Innes.

The Wight family, Midlock, Crawford, received 24,000gns for Midlock Yorkie, sold to joint buyers Robin Orr, Halbeath, Dunfermline and the Wilkinsons, Arkle and Ellen Valley.

Another hitting the 20,000gns mark was the best from Robert Cockburn’s Crieff-based Knap flock. Buyers were Archie Hamilton, Smyllum; Kerr Jarvie, Duncryne, Crieff, Cammy Gauld, Cairnam, Crieff and James Robinson, Kaker Mill, Lancaster.

Meanwhile, a full brother to that one sold at 12,000gns, to James Hair, Drumbredden, Stranraer and I & L Galloway, Glenart, Clantibuies.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook