Stirling Blackface sheep sale judged a great success

With a record number of entries forward and a full house of spectators, the weekend’s national show of Blackface sheep at Stirling mart was judged a huge success by organisers and participants alike.
Some 432 animals were forward from the North, South and North of England type Blackies at the five-yearly event.
With 264 of those entering in the south-type clases, a close-run contest saw a one-crop ewe named Lady Mac, from the breed’s honorary president, Archie MacGregor, of Allanfauld, Kilsyth, placed overall champion. This home-bred ewe was by the privately-bought Loughash tup, McIlroy, while its dam is by the £32,000 Allanfauld Rocket.
In the North-type Blackfaces, champion was a two-shear ram from Tom, Mairi and Robert Paterson, who run 320 North-type ewes and 1,000 South-type, at Craigneich and Dunruchan, Muthill, Crieff. Bought at Stirling last year for £10,000 from Auchnacloich, he is sired by an Achdregnie tup, out of a ewe by a £900 Glendamph.
In the North of England section, a ewe lamb from Angus & Jamie Murray, os Sewingshields, Haydon Bridge, Hexham, was overall champion. She was by a £9,000 Wanwood Hill sire, bought at Hexham two years ago.
