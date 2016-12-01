Six names in the hat so far for top three NFUS posts

There have been further developments in the race for the top office at NFU Scotland, with three names now forward for both the presidential and vice-presidential positions.

With current president, Allan Bowie and vice-president Andrew McCornick already having declared they would be standing for the presidential post at the union’s AGM in February, the other current vice-president, Borders farmer Rob Livesey, announced that he too would throw his hat into the ring.

With all three involved in the race for the top position, it would appear that the contest will be an all-or-nothing affair, with none seeking re-election as a vice-president.

However, three names have now been put forward for the two vice-president roles.

Dumfries & Galloway regional chairman Gary Mitchell, a past chairman of the milk committee, has indicated that he will be standing for the post, as has Less Favoured Areas committee chairman Martin Kennedy, who farms in Highland Perthshire.

The two, who announced their intention to stand a few weeks ago at AgriScot, will now be joined at hustings around the country by South Lanarkshire farmer Tom French, who is currently the Forth & Clyde regional chairman.

Nominations are open until 12 December. The elections take place at the NFUS council meeting in February.

