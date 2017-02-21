Simmentals go down a storm at Stirling bull sales

The Simmental breed met with a flying trade at yesterday’s Stirling bull sales, with averages up £391 on the year for 120 bulls sold, a clearance rate of 75 per cent and two bulls selling for more than 20,000 gns.

Top price of the day of 21,000 gns was made by Richard McCulloch, Overhill House, Armadale, West Lothian who sold his reserve senior champion to a consortium headed by Messrs Thomson, Glasgow.

The reserve overall champion from Neil Shand, Cairnorrie, Methlick sold for 20,000 gns to Adrian Ivory, Strathisla Meigle.

Making 16,000gns was the junior champion from W Paterson, Upper Forgie, Moray which went to Richard McCulloch, Overhill House.

Two bulls sold to 15,000 gns – one from Alex King, Wolfstar, Ormiston for his bull which went to MR and MT Quarm Holehouse Ayrshire, the other coming from Michael Barlow, Four Oaks, Ulnes Walton, Leyland which went to Robert McAlister, Bute.

WS Stronach, Islavale , Berryleys, Keith sold his overall champion for 13,000 gns to Backmuir Trading, Keith. WH Robson, County County Antrim sold his best of the day for 12,000 gns to E Grant, Druid Temple Farm.

Earlier in the day the Salers sale saw the 10,000 gns mark breached three times. The day’s top price of 12,000 gns was made twice – once by PA Boyd, Cornaigmore, Isle of Tiree who sold to Colin McClymont, Cuil Newton Stewart. The same price was made by A McKenzie, Whitebog, Fortrose who sold one at this figure to PM and S Donger, Northants. The McKenzies also made 10,000 gns for another to J and A McCornick, Whauphill.

