Scottish Land & Estates boosts senior management team

Landowners’ organisation Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) will sit down for its annual conference today with a new senior management structure in place.

SLE chairman David Johnstone said that with major issues such as Brexit and the implementation of the Land Reform (Scotland) Act coming to the fore, the organisation needed to continue to adapt.

He said that Sarah Jane Laing, the organisation’s policy and parliamentary affairs director for the past four years had been invited to join the board, and in her enhanced role as an executive director would become part of the senior management team along with the organisation’s chairman and vice-chairman.

Laing will continue her previous role but will take on extra responsibilities within the organisation. The changes follow the departure of Douglas McAdam who stepped down as chief executive of the organisation last month after ten years in the role.

Johnstone said: “Every organisation needs to develop and adapt to meet future challenges and opportunities and the new senior management structure will mean we are fully equipped going forward.”

He added: “We’re delighted to announce the promotion of Sarah Jane Laing, a popular and respected figure, to the board. She has demonstrated outstanding ability to engage and work with a wide range of stakeholders from national government to community bodies.

“She has provided strategic direction to our policy work as well as being instrumental in modernising and improving the organisation’s approach to communications and representational activity.”

Johnstone added that Hughie Campbell Adamson, a long-standing member of the organisation, had agreed to offer executive assistance and his business expertise to the organisation.

“The wide range of issues we are now involved with means that the roles of chairman and vice-chairman demand a more ‘hands on’ approach.”

