RSABI charity gears up for next Great Glen Challenge

Rural charity RSABI is calling for teams to enter its highly successful Great Glen Challenge event, which has raised more than £112,000 to help those in need in rural areas.

Now running for a sixth time, the challenge is open to teams of four from rural businesses, industry organisations and groups of agriculturally minded people.

• READ MORE: Rural charity RSABI offers lifeline for fuel-poor

The multi-sports competition takes place on Friday 25 August, with a host of sponsors already signed up to contribute to the staging of event.

Funds raised will be used by the charity help provide financial assistance, support and a telephone helpline to improve the lives of individuals and their dependants who had been associated with land-based employment in Scotland.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

RSABI’s Paul Tinson, who organises the challenge, said that each year the charity was helping ever-growing numbers of people during the current tough times for agriculture, making it increasingly important that competitors and their sponsors continued to contribute to the race.

He said that aim was to get 25 teams to sign up for the competition which, he said, had now been established as a unique and exciting one-day challenge.

“In 2016, nearly 100 competitors from across Scotland biked, kayaked, walked and ran sections totalling 46km along the Great Glen Way from Fort Augustus to the finish and prize-giving at Banavie by Fort William,” said Tinson.

“We’re excited to be launching our sixth Great Glen Challenge. It’s a real testament to the support from the sector that so many fantastic businesses and organisations have competed in past years.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook