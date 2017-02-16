Professor Lee Innes shortlisted for research award

Professor Lee Innes, the highly respected director of communications at the Moredun Institute, has been shortlisted for a ­prestigious award that recognises exceptional efforts in ensuring research work is put to sound commercial use.

Innes has been closely involved with the institute’s work developing innovative knowledge exchange activities and events, which help connect scientific researchers with a broad range of different stakeholders to improve the uptake and application of new technologies.

The awards show how knowledge exchange can support companies and academics Siobhan Jordan

She has also been instrumental in helping to grow the membership of the Moredun Foundation to more than 12,000 members across the livestock industry and has worked to ensure that new research findings are used effectively to improve livestock health and welfare and farm productivity.

READ MORE: Science-led farming policy vital, says Moredun chief

Recently, Innes also lead a successful bid to create the Scottish Government Centre for Knowledge Exchange & Impact, which works to increase the effective application of research carried out by Scotland’s world-leading institutes through the £250 million invested in agriculture, food and environmental research.

She has now been shortlisted for the Outstanding Contribution to Knowledge Exchange category at the Scottish Knowledge Exchange Awards 2017, with the winners to be announced on 21 February.

Event organiser Siobhan Jordan said that the contribution made by all the finalists had the potential to revolutionise an industry or several industries, change society or people’s lives or make a global impact far wider than Scotland’s shores.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

She added: “The awards show how knowledge exchange can support companies and academics in different ways, helping Scotland to be a world-leading entrepreneurial and enterprising nation.”

• A new director has been appointed to head the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute following the departure of Professor David Hume, who stepped down in January.

Eleanor Riley, currently professor of infectious disease immunology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, will take up the position. With a background in veterinary medicine, human infectious diseases and ­global health, Riley has more than 30 years’ experience of research in the UK and Africa.

The institute focuses on pioneering research in animal sciences with a particular focus on genetics and genomics, developmental biology, neurobiology and infection and immunity. It is part of the University of Edinburgh’s College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook