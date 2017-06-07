Producers converging on Fans for Scotland’s Beef Event

A visit to the local polling station won’t be the only trip which many cattle farmers from across Scotland and the north of England will be making tomorrow, with thousands expected to attend the country’s leading beef event, being held in the Borders.

Organised by the Scottish Beef Association, it will be held at Fans Farm, Earlston, Berwickshire, where the focus will be on technical efficiency aimed at helping beef producers around the country place themselves in the best place to weather the current political uncertainties.

• READ MORE: Farming news

Hosted by Douglas and Kelda Stewart, the official opening will be conducted at 10.30am by the cabinet secretary for rural economy and connectivity, Fergus Ewing.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

The local organising committee, under the chairmanship of Sion Williams, farm manager at Bowhill Estate, Selkirk, with representatives from the farming, trade and research/advisory sectors, has been working on the arrangements for the event for the past year.

• READ MORE: Borders farm to play host to Scotland’s Beef Event

“Fans is an excellent venue for Scotland’s national beef event,” said Williams.

“It is a fantastic set-up to see in operation and a shining example of a commercially run beef cattle enterprise from start to finish. It will provide an opportunity to see how an efficient suckler cow enterprise adds value to an arable/potato enterprise as part of a mixed farming unit.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The event runs from 9.00am to 5.30pm and routes to the farm will be signposted. Admission is £10 with under-16s free.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook