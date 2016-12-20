Precision farming the way ahead for cereal producers

Two well-known Borders cereal producers will add their practical experience of precision farming to agronomy updates and news on the latest innovations in sensors, robotics and automation at a farmers’ meeting next month.

Alistair Hodge, of Whitsome East Newton, Duns, and David Fuller-Shapcott, of Sweethope, Kelso, will share their experiences of techniques such as satellite guidance, yield mapping and targeted fertiliser applications.

The free event, at the Lodge, Carfraemill on Tuesday 10 January, will also look at the possibilities offered by more recent research.

The first of four agronomy events organised jointly by Scotland’s Rural College and the Agriculture & Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) – with other to follow later in the week at Perth, Thainstone and Inverness – will see the morning session look at the agronomy issues which affected the 2016 harvest and look forward to next year’s growing season.

READ MORE: Barley growers still face wait for new varieties

The college’s Steve Hoad will give an overview on the latest results from the national cereal varieties trials and economist Julian Bell will give an analysis of the market signals and prospects for 2017.

AHDB cereals and oilseeds manager, Gavin Dick said that while this information was vital to planning any arable business, the afternoon programme would take a new twist and concentrate on technological advances.

“We have only scratched the surface in the way technology and digital information can revolutionise the way we farm. We must get smarter if we are to produce more food on the same amount of land or less,” he said.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook