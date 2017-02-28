Pork producer Robertson’s invests £3m in Irvine site

Pork and bacon producer John Robertson & Sons has expanded its processing capacity with a £3 million investment in its second facility in Ayrshire.

The Ardrossan-based parent company of Robertson’s Fine Foods of Ayrshire said the Irvine food processing unit, which has been partly funded with a six-figure grant from Scottish Enterprise, has created 11 jobs – taking its headcount to 84.

READ MORE: Pig sector looks to nurture next generation of farmers

The move into the 36,000 square foot facility, renovated by contractor KDH Projects, comes after Robertson’s made its first move into the consumer retail market, supplying sausages, smoked loin joints and ham houghs to Aldi under the Humphrey & Sons brand.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Operations director Richard Straszewskyj said: “We are now in a strong position to embark on an ambitious growth strategy.

“The new facility will be solely used to produce our exciting product lines and new consumer retail brands. We have made significant investment in our workforce and look forward to creating further new job roles and apprenticeships for people in Ayrshire and the outlying area.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook