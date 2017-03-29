‘One death is one too many’ says NFU Scotland president

As the pressure builds with spring work well under way throughout Scotland, farmers, crofters and those working across the industry have been urged to take simple precautions to keep from adding to accident statistics.

Over the five-year period from 2011 to 2016, 152 people were killed in agriculture in the UK, causing NFU Scotland president Andrew McCornick to comment: “We know all too well that safety drops down the list of our priorities when we are busy.”

• READ MORE: Shock tactics aim to cut the death rate in farming

He added: “However, by just taking a few minutes to look around – to ensure a ladder is secured, that employees are out of the way, or simply to put on a helmet – it could save you from having an accident. Every year we see many deaths on Scotland’s farms – even one is one too many.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

McCornick urged farmers and others working on farms to take on board the messages on the Farm Safety Partnership leaflet.

“We urge those working in the industry to take five minutes to read our safety leaflet and put simple measures in place to avoid accidents – that five minutes could be the difference between life and death,” he said.

Simple tips for working safely on farm include making sure all drivers and riders receive adequate training, carrying out regular checks and maintenance on all vehicles and taking extra care with trailed or mounted equipment and understanding how they affect stability.

Also risking injury is not wearing a helmet when riding an ATV and properly securing loads on racks to ensure they are evenly balanced.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook